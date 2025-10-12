As featured in this week’s Global Wellness Forum newsletter. Join our email newsletter list.

The Moment of Reckoning

For those of us who’ve long studied the hidden architecture of control in health and consciousness, this feels like a catalyst for truth. We are witnessing the collision of two worlds: one built on manipulation, censorship, and fear—and another rising from truth, light, and self-knowledge. The systems of power aren’t awakening by choice; they are being exposed by millions who refuse to submit to deception any longer.

Over two decades ago, I warned that the medical-industrial complex would finally expose itself through its own arrogance—its belief that it could silence reality forever. Now, that prophecy is unfolding in real time.

Former Surgeon Generals, media propagandists, industry-paid influencers, and conflicted government officials stand against the people’s right to question, think, and seek the truth. This effort—driven by the censorship-industrial complex—is a tangled web of coordinated propaganda, special interests, and dark-money influence fueling attacks on Secretary Kennedy and opposing the will of the people.

Yet truth cannot be silenced. It is not granted by authority; it is the birthright of consciousness. It is living, breaking through every barrier, revealed in the light.

This is why the Global Wellness Forum exists: to protect truth as a sacred act, restore sovereignty over our bodies and choices, and hold accountable those who would trade health for power.

— Sayer Ji

Co-Founder and Chairman, Global Wellness Forum

The World This Week At a Glance

Surgeon Generals vs. RFK Jr.

Sayer Ji’s recent Substacks—“Behind the White Coats: Six Surgeons General’s Millions in Pharma Conflicts Exposed” and “Six Surgeon Generals Warn America”—reveal how six former U.S. Surgeon Generals coordinated a media campaign to discredit RFK Jr. and vaccine dissenters. Their messaging, conflicts of interest, and institutional backing illustrate a propaganda network masquerading as credible public health authority.

Surgeon Generals Exposé — Follow the Money and Attacks Against Truth

The Coercion Crumbles: Power Shifts at the Federal Level

In a major policy reversal, HHS and ACIP have announced that COVID-19 shots will now be determined by shared decision-making—a move away from top-down mandates. The CMS hospital-staff vaccination reporting incentives were also repealed, removing financial pressure on providers. And in a bold public stance, CDC’s Jim O’Neill urged splitting the MMR vaccine into three separate shots, echoing advocacy for dismantling combined vaccine mandates.

Florida’s New Mandate: Airport Reporting

This past spring, GWF helped pass SB 56, Florida’s law criminalizing weather modification and geoengineering. It took effect on July 1, 2025. As of October 1, Florida is now enforcing airport reporting requirements— as detailed in this letter from Florida’s Department of Transportation, all commercial airports must report any suspicious aircraft or equipment tied to geoengineering and weather modification. The law was championed by Governor DeSantis and enforcement letters were recently issued to all airports by Attorney General James Uthmeier, reminding airports that noncompliance risks loss of state funding.

This landmark law forces accountability into and signals a major turning point in state-level protection of sovereignty over environment and health. Florida’s bold action is a leading example—but it’s only the beginning. To truly protect our skies, we must take this fight to the federal and global stage.

The Clear Skies Act, introduced by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, is the vehicle to bring transparency and accountability to every state and federal jurisdiction. The Global Wellness Forum continues to offer research and policy guidance to ensure that emerging legislation fully addresses all forms of weather modification and atmospheric manipulation—civilian, corporate, or military—so that these assaults on our environment and health are brought to an end.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene with Sayer Ji Co-Founder GWF and Dr. Kansara, GWF Council Member after the federal hearing Playing God with the Weather — a Disastrous Forecast

Congress must act to end all covert weather modification and related programs operating under the guise of aviation safety, climate intervention, or drought relief. The complexity of geoengineering are too vast—and the risks to freedom, health, and sovereignty too grave—to remain hidden in regulatory shadows.

If you want to protect our skies, our water, and the health of future generations, now is the time to act. We urge you to demand passage of the Clear Skies Act. Please take a few seconds and send an email to Congress, through this call to action from our forum partners at Stand for Health Freedom.

Why It Matters Now

Exponentially Higher Stakes : When top health officials weaponize authority to stifle truth, the danger isn’t just policies—it’s eroded trust, muzzled dissent, and codified control.

Policy Reset : The shift to individual decision-making at HHS could be a pivotal turning point. Will it bring transparency, or serve as camouflage?

Florida as Test Case : The airport reporting mandate may become a blueprint for health enforcement elsewhere. Now more than ever, it’s crucial to support the Clear Skies Act in Congress.

Our Opportunity: This is a defining moment. By lifting our voices and acting together, we can restore health freedom and human sovereignty.

Help Keep Our Momentum Going

We invite you to read The Global Wellness Forum 2025 Impact Report—a detailed chronicle of our progress, victories, and the awakening that’s unfolding.

From state-level courage to federal reform, it’s more important than ever to show up, speak out, and share the truth. At GWF, we bridge grassroots movements with national policy change—empowering families, councils, and communities to protect sovereignty, restore integrity, and reshape health’s future.

Your contributions make all this possible. They enable us to launch major advocacy campaigns, fund expert research and white papers, mobilize our councils and strategic partners to educate lawmakers, and hold legislators accountable at every level. Every donation strengthens our capacity to defend truth, restoration, and sovereignty.

If you’ve felt the momentum rising, consider donating today to help us fuel the movement for truth and sovereignty.

In truth and health,

The Global Wellness Forum Team

