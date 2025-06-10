The Global Wellness Forum Has Launched

June 2025 | GlobalWellnessForum.org

After months of organizing and powerful behind-the-scenes collaboration, we're proud to announce the launch of the Global Wellness Forum (GWF) — a bold, initiative to reclaim health sovereignty, restore scientific integrity, and reform systems that have strayed far from ethics, transparency, and truth.

This is not a moment. This is a movement. Not a protest. A proposal. A future.

One built to unify the growing global call for bodily autonomy, environmental sanity, and public policy grounded in truth, not profit.

The Global Wellness Forum stands to unite in truth, wellness and freedom. Co-created by Sayer Ji, Dr. Edward Group III DC, NP and Marla Maples. We bring together medical professionals, scientists, whistleblowers, researchers, human rights defenders, trail blazers, legal minds and advocacy organizations to challenge corruption, expose hidden harms, and build a better path forward—together.

“We believe in a world where:

– Systems serve life

– Truth leads

– Wellness thrives

– People live in sovereignty + harmony with nature”

The GWF Manifesto: A Call for

The heart of the Global Wellness Forum is captured in this powerful document: the GWF Manifesto. This is more than a declaration. It’s a call to unite everyone committed to creating a more beautiful world, grounded in truth, wellness and freedom.

“We envision a future where every human being has the right to informed consent, clean air, untainted food, and safe medical practices. We stand against coercion, censorship, and corruption in medicine, science, and governance. We believe that empowered individuals—armed with truth—are the most powerful force for change.”

What Makes GWF Different

The Global Wellness Forum isn’t a single-issue effort. It’s a living infrastructure designed to carry a wide range of reform efforts under one ethical, strategic umbrella.

Here’s how we’re different:

Expert Council Model

GWF features over 16 expert councils focused on high-impact areas including:

Geoengineering & Weather Manipulation

Vaccine Ethics & Medical Freedom

EMF/5G Safety & Biological Effects

Toxic Exposure & Environmental Health

Organic Regenerative Farming

Nutrition, Holistic Care & the Future of Medicine

Innovation in Cancer Care

Sacred Birth & Conscious Education

…and more

Global Advocacy Infrastructure

From legal templates and grassroots toolkits to scientific white papers and education, GWF is built for scale and collaboration.

Unified Voice. Diverse Allies.

We connect truth-tellers across disciplines—physicians, attorneys, journalists, and thought leaders—so they no longer have to work in silos.

Force Multiplier Ecosystem

Our network integrates research, policy reform, education, advocacy, media campaigns, and legislative strategies to amplify impact at every level—local to global.

What We’ve Already Accomplished

Even before our formal launch, GWF has already started shaping policy, shifting perceptions, and mobilizing change:

Florida Makes History: First State to Criminalize Geoengineering

Thanks to leadership from our Geoengineering & Weather Modification Council and the GWF team, Florida made history as the first state to criminalize geoengineering and weather modification—classifying it as a felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison and $100,000 per incident (bill effective July 1st). This victory was powered by nearly 100,000 emails from Floridians demanding an end to this pollution of our air, water, soil, and bodies. And we’re just getting started. GWF is driving federal action with expert briefings and research, and, in partnership with GWF member Stand for Health Freedom, we’re supporting 35 other states with similar legislation. Stay tuned for our grassroots advocacy toolkit—designed to empower you to educate, mobilize, and push for change.

Catapulted Momentum for Ending Fluoride in Florida

Florida just became the second state in the nation to take action against toxic water additives such as fluoride—thanks to growing public awareness, local organizing, and bold leadership. Across more than 50 counties, fluoride bans are advancing in the United States, reflecting the will of informed citizens and medical professionals alike. The Global Wellness Forum is proud to stand alongside local advocates and partners like Stand for Health Freedom, who led the way providing the scientific data, legal resources, and policy support needed to drive this critical health victory forward. By organizing communities and providing expert testimony at the county and state levels, GWF is driving people-powered policy change—and this is only the start.



Backing Federal Reform

We’ve endorsed H.R. 9828—a federal bill that would repeal pharmaceutical liability protections, marking a pivotal moment for medical accountability and informed consent. The bill would end immunity for vaccine manufacturers, allowing individuals to pursue lawsuits for vaccine-related injuries or deaths. It eliminates the current 2–3 year statute of limitations under the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), reclassifies COVID-19 vaccines to remove their protection under the PREP Act, and restores the right to civil action. While preserving the VICP, it empowers plaintiffs to choose between filing a lawsuit or seeking compensation—ensuring accountability without double recovery. The Global Wellness Forum is spearheading a powerful coalition of support behind this legislation and soon will be sparking a nationwide campaign to ignite public awareness, mobilize grassroots pressure, and make history.



A New Era for Mental Health: Stopping ECT

The Global Wellness Forum is leading a powerful campaign to push for a ban of Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT), a barbaric treatment linked to serious risks like permanent brain damage and memory loss. Despite lacking formal FDA approval based on clinical trials proving safety or efficacy, ECT continues to be used on hundreds of thousands of Americans each year—often funded by taxpayer dollars. This outrageous and dangerous practice violates patient rights and informed consent, targeting vulnerable populations such as veterans, seniors, and psychiatric patients who deserve compassionate, ethical alternatives for conditions like depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation. GWF is confronting this injustice head-on through education, advocacy, and policy reform—demanding accountability from the institutions that allow and fund this incredibly harmful intervention.

Thank You for Standing Up When It Matters Most

Now, we invite you to help build the more beautiful and free world that our hearts and minds knows is possible. Take the next steps in joining us:

