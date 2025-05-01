Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Aida's avatar
Aida
May 1

We did it!!! Thank you Floridians and DeSantis for pushing this up!! I will start to get better now, I can breathe!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
WHOLE_istic's avatar
WHOLE_istic
May 1

"The law makes it a felony crime to engage in UNAUTHORIZED geoengineering or weather modification, punishable by up to 5 years in prison and $100,000 in fines."

In other words ... Geoengineering et al (you know, that thing that's been going on for over 75 yrs) is now no longer a 'conspiracy theory' it's 'official.'

But hey, don't worry ya'll scientists and your self serving govern_ments and their unelected agencies will make sure only approved poisoning of our Earth and high risk experiments (such as 'dimming the sun') is now officially 'allowed'.

What could possibly go wrong. And as things change ... so they remain the same.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
61 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Global Wellness Forum
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture