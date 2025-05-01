In a Historic Move for Environmental Integrity and Public Health

Florida has officially passed SB 56 / HB 477, becoming the first state in the nation to criminalize weather modification and geoengineering.

This is not just a legislative milestone — it is a declaration of atmospheric sovereignty.

The law makes it a felony crime to engage in unauthorized geoengineering or weather modification, punishable by up to 5 years in prison and $100,000 in fines.

On April 30, the Florida House passed the measure with a decisive 82–28 vote, adopting the Senate’s version, which had already cleared all committees.

Florida has drawn a bright line in the sky:

It will not allow corporate interests, climate interventionists, or covert operations to tamper with its atmosphere or pollute its environment.

The Sunshine State intends to keep the sun shining — unmodified and sovereign.

Legislative Champions

This groundbreaking bill was courageously championed by Senator Ileana Garcia and Representative Kevin Steele. Their bold leadership in the face of intense opposition affirms a new model of governance — one that prioritizes public health, transparency, and the rights of future generations.

Pictured are Aimee McBride (GWF Executive Director), Marla Maples (GWF Cofounder), Senator Ileana Garcia (Bill Sponsor), and Jacquie Jordan (GWF Media).

Strategic Advocacy by the Global Wellness Forum

The Global Wellness Forum (GWF) played a pivotal role in advancing this legislation — providing expert testimony, conducting public education, and organizing targeted strategic advocacy across Florida and beyond.

Our Anti-Geoengineering Expert Council, a multidisciplinary body of scientists, legal scholars, and environmental health leaders, has helped catalyze this shift in political consciousness and provided briefings to the Legislative and Executive branches of our newly reinvigorated constitutional republic. And this bill’s passage represents a critical validation of their ongoing work.

Powered by the People: A Grassroots Triumph

Florida’s citizens rose to meet this historic moment. Over the last three months, nearly 100,000 emails were sent to the Florida Legislature demanding action. Your voices mattered — and they were heard.

We extend deep gratitude to all who spoke out, educated others, showed up, and refused to remain silent.

We also recognize the essential civic infrastructure provided by Stand for Health Freedom, whose platform empowered tens of thousands of Floridians to contact their representatives quickly and effectively. This was a team effort, and their contribution was indispensable.

From Florida to the Nation — and Beyond

This win is not an endpoint — it is a beginning.

Currently, 34 other states are exploring legislation or resolutions to ban or criminalize geoengineering. The demand for protection from atmospheric tampering and chemical trespass is reaching a critical mass.

At the federal level, momentum is building:

A New Phase of the Clear Skies Movement

This victory signals the emergence of a coherent, collaborative, and strategic Clear Skies Movement — one that is science-informed, legally grounded, and citizen-powered.

We will not stop until the sky above every state and nation is:

Protected by law

Free from covert tampering

Honored as part of the commons we all share and steward

Every Voice Matters

To every advocate, whistleblower, expert witness, legislator, and concerned citizen: this victory is yours.

We extend heartfelt thanks to all of our partners, allies, and collaborators across the wellness and health freedom communities. You have helped make the invisible visible — and the impossible, inevitable.

Stay Involved

This is only the beginning. Here's how you can stay connected and amplify the movement:

